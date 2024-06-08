Kindly let me know the warning signs of Prostate Cancer

Ibukun (by SMS)

Urinary symptoms are one of the most common warning signs for prostate cancer. One must not ignore any urinary symptoms, especially if they are at increased risk for prostate cancer. Prostate cancer may cause frequent urination, especially at night. There could be difficulty in starting or stopping urination. During urination, the patients experience burning or painful sensations, which is suggestive of issues with the prostate gland, including prostate cancer.

The warning signs of prostate cancer also include blood in the urine. Altered sexual function, including erectile dysfunction, may be a symptom of prostate cancer. The growing tumor may interfere with the nerves and muscles responsible for getting and maintaining an erection.

If the patient experiences a sudden occurrence of erectile dysfunction along with other concerning symptoms, they should consult with the doctor. Pain and discomfort are also warning signs of prostate cancer. Patients with persistent pain in the hips, lower back, or upper thighs may have advanced prostate cancer. Patients with prostate cancer may also experience the sensation of heaviness or unexplained discomfort in the pelvic area.

Individuals may experience fatigue and tiredness because of prostate cancer. It is important to note that the tiredness caused by prostate cancer is more severe and persistent than normal tiredness. There are several reasons for fatigue in these patients. These include increased energy demand, loss of appetite, and nutritional deficiency.

Unexplained weight loss is one of the most concerning signs of prostate cancer. Patients should not ignore weight loss and consult a doctor if they experience significant weight loss without any reason. Patients with prostate cancer may have anemia due to prolonged loss of blood in urine. The symptoms of anemia include dizziness, pale skin, and shortness of breath. Patients with advanced prostate cancer may also have swelling in the pelvic area or legs. It may be due to the spread of cancer into the lymph nodes, leading to lymphedema. Some men with prostate cancer may experience painful ejaculation. Regular medical checkups are the best ways to avoid the above stated conditions.

