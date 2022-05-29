Walexyfresh shines with ‘No Time’

Budding singer and songwriter, Olawale Adebayo, popularly known as Walexyfresh is hitting the airwaves for the right reasons with his new single, No Time.

The song which was produced by Jethrobeat has garnered over 20,000 downloads across music platforms with the singer saying that the new single is taking him to another level he has always dreamt of a rising music star.

After dropping a number of songs over the years and performed at top music shows across the country, Walexyfresh has been gaining the confidence of his fans as he did with his new song that is currently trending on music platforms.

According to him, “If somebody had told me that my song would get these numbers on music platforms, I would have denied it but here we are today. The number keeps rising and I am beginning to get the attention I have always craved for my career. This for me, is the beginning of the days I have always for,” he said.

