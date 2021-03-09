NYSC: OAU students lament over missing Stream 1, Batch A, 2021

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, lamented over missing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Stream 1, Batch A of 2021.

The students, who lamented over the delay in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, in Ile-Ife, attributed their grievance on missing the Stream 1, Batch A service to the school management for not uploading their names in the NYSC portal.

One of the affected students, Ibrahim Yusuf, who studied electrical electronic engineering, said missing it was painful because the students had stayed at home for almost a year because of COVID-19.

“Actually, we felt bad because we have been at home for a whole year, we have been anxious to go for NYSC, even our parents have been expecting us to be in service,” he said.

“But now here we are, we cannot meet up with our colleagues for stream 1, because our names were not uploaded to the NYSC portal, and our fear is that, we might be missing the Stream 2 as well.

“I finished my exams 2019, this is 2021 and I am still home, unable to meet up again. I am getting older each day. Please OAU, help us,’’ he laments.

Yusuf admonished the Student Affairs Department of the university to take the students service very seriously, to always do the needful on time and treat the students like their own children.

Also, Oluwaseun Olorunfemi, who read geography told NAN that his delay was not attributed to Student Affairs but his Department failed to submit their results on time.

“Majority of my mates, that we got admitted 2016 in different departments including, political science among others have finished their service year, but our department did not submit our results on time,” he stated.

“I remember vividly that I finished my exam on December 20, 2018, the results were delayed, coronavirus came in 2020 and now 2021, our names are not uploaded on time, I hope our names would get uploaded for the Stream 2 by God’s grace,” Olorunfemi said.

However, the Dean, Students Affairs, OAU, Prof. Isiaka Aransi said that the department wanted to upload the first stream on March 5, but unfortunately, NYSC closed its E- Portal for Stream 1 on March 3.

“We are now working towards the Stream 2, we are using that opportunity to capture all students that we have on Senate approved list.

“And by the grace of God, we are finishing that today, and we are going to upload latest by tomorrow so that our students will start their registration for Stream 2 of Batch A.

“It was stated on the dashboard that uploading continues until March 14, after which they can now go to E-Portal and print., the NYSC would be the one to ask for the hardcover.

“If NYSC opens its E- portal any moment from now for Stream 2, we will do the needful because everything is ready, so our students should be rest assured that they won’t be left out.

“A particular threshold had been reached for Stream 1, the number of students to be accommodated had been reached due to COVID-19 and we have to follow the rules and regulations given,” he said.

