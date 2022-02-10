WAEC bans candidates, schools from its exams over malpractice

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has cancelled the entire results of some candidates who were found culpable of examination malpractices during three of its examinations between 2020 and 2021, including the last school-based West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and the two previous editions for private candidates.

It has also banned some candidates from sitting for any of its examinations for two years and cancelled some subjects in the results of some other candidates, while derecognising some schools indefinitely or for certain number of years as centres for its examinations.

Some supervisors and invigilators are also to be punished for their ignoble roles during the conduct of the various examinations.

These decisions were made by the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) of WAEC, which is the highest decision-making organ of the body on examination-related matters, at its 72nd meeting held in Lagos recently.

It was however, silent on the specific numbers of people or schools involved.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting by the Public Affairs Department of the council and signed by the acting head of the department, Mrs Moyosola Adeyegbe, all the resolutions of the committee, including informing all the affected candidates, schools, supervisors and invigilators, would be implemented without delay.

The committee, which also said the withheld results of candidates, who had been exonerated of wrongdoings would be released immediately, further explained that it would act on some special cases and appeals for clemency by some candidates of its 2021 WASSCE who are ready for restitution.

The committee also noted that it considered the general résumé of the Chief Examiners reports on all the mentioned examinations and had observed that the standards of the question papers and that of the marking guidelines were all according to syllabus and world best practices.

The committee, however, expressed satisfaction over the results of the candidates who sat the last school-based examination with over 80 per cent of them performing well and congratulated the WAEC’s management and other stakeholders on the feat.