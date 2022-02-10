Ex-UNILAG VC, 3 others bag UNIMED’s excellence awards

A renowned scientist and former vice chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, Professor Tolu Odugbemi, has been conferred with an award of excellence as the SURGE Ambassador by the University of Medicine (UNIMED), Ondo State.

He was conferred with the honour alongside three other eminent Nigerians, namely: Chief Oludolapo Akinkugbe, an entrepreneur; Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and Dr Abiola Makinde, both members of the House of Representatives, at the university’s combined convocation ceremonies of the last two graduating sets held recently.

SURGE, according to the university in a letter conveying the selection of the 77-year-old don for the award and signed by the registrar of the institution, Dr Woleola Ekundayo, is an acronym for ‘Support for UNIMED Renaissance, Growth and Expansion.’

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The university said Professor Odugbemi’s consistent significant support to its growth and development right from its establishment till date and to humanity as well as the country at large were well- acknowledged and therefore could not be left unappreciated.

The university noted that the honouree believes so much in its vision to become one of the best world-class universities producing medical field-related professionals in no distant future.

Professor Odugbemi, a pioneer vice chancellor of Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, is a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians (FWACP) and of the Royal College of Pathologists, United Kingdom as well as a foundation Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College, Nigeria. He is currently the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Academy of Medicine since May 17, 2019.

He is equally a member of UNIMED Governing Council since 2015 to date.