Kola Oyelere

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, says the revitalization of the agricultural sector, opening of borders, security of lives and property, and economic development are amongst his major policy thrusts if voted as President of Nigeria, come February 25.

Atiku made the statement at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, during PDP’s presidential campaign rally attended by a crowd of party supporters.

He said” Do you want the return of peace? Do you want agricultural prosperity? Do you want the opening of borders? Do you want economic development? Then, vote PDP, I promise you that these policies will be implemented,”

He asked, ” Dear People of Kano state if you were asked what you have been experiencing under the APC government would you honestly say the country has witnessed any positive development”? “If you want security and agricultural prosperity restored”. “If you want the borders shut by APC government re-opened. I urge you to vote for our party in all the coming elections for restoration and development. Alhaji Atiku being overwhelmed with joy by the site of the crowd described himself as one of the sons of the state who would work assiduously towards the security and economic revival of the state and Nigeria at large.

PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, described the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as a “contraption. They have no policy. They only came to take power for their selfish interest.”

According to him,” Since they came to power eight years ago, there is no money. There is no fuel. They are killing people in our villages. Buhari is not responsible. No cabal in the Villa is responsible. APC is responsible. They came and changed our good policies. Vote them out. APC is a party of suffering offing.”

Ayu expressed optimism that Atiku Abubakar will win the presidential election, insisting that, “in the next few weeks, our President (Atiku) will be elected. We will rally around him and come up with good policies that will stop the suffering of Nigerians.”

Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who doubles as the Director-General, of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, described Kano as, “the melting of Nigeria’s politics.”

Tambuwal described the crowd that turned out for the rally as “impressive. Kano will elect Atiku. Don’t be deceived. This contest is between Atiku and others.

“Reject those people (APC). Don’t be deceived by their money. It is the money they are supposed to use to provide security that they stashed. They want to use it to buy votes.

“You can see the level of in-fighting in APC. They have plans to hack the INEC server. They want to make Kano, and indeed, North-West the dumping ground of their illicit money. Take their money and reject them.”

Also speaking, Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairman of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Udom Emmanuel, said PDP as a party was impressed by the crowd that graced the rally.

He described the gathering as an endorsement of Atiku’s presidential bid by the Kano people.

According to him, if Atiku is voted as President come February 25, Nigeria will have a good economy, education, health, peace, and progress.

“Under Atiku, the poor shall never be made poorer, rather, the poor will be made richer. Youth and women empowerment will be part of our policies. Industries in Kano will be revitalized,” he added.

The former Kano state governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, in his short remarks, urged Kano people to vote for Atiku and other PDP candidates, adding, “we don’t have to tell you what we are going to do for you. We did it before, and we are going to do it again.”

Other party chieftains who attended the rally include Mohammed Sani Abacha, former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, PDP Presidential Campaign Spokesperson, Dino Melaye, Hajiya Na’ajatu Mohammed, former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, former Governor of Bauchi state, Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu, Hajiya Baraka Sani, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, among others.

Atiku and his entourage also paid homage to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

He also commissioned an Islamic Secondary school, built by Senator Shekarau, as part of his constituency projects.