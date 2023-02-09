By Christian Appolos – Abuja

In compliance with the 7 days ultimatum given by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) to the Federal government over the scarcity of new naira notes and fuel, and a directive for its members to be on red alert, the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), has directed its members across the country to mobilize and wait for action.

SSASCGOC decried the excruciating experience Nigerians are going through because of the scarcity of the newly redesigned naira notes, declaring its determination to take every necessary legal step in fighting for the interest of the Nigerian masses.

A press statement jointly signed by its President-General and General Secretary, Comrade Kayode S. Alakija and Comrade Ayo Olorunfemi, respectively, and obtained by Tribune Online in Abuja, reads; Following the untold hardship and agony that our members all over are currently passing through, and the subsequent directive issued by the President of our Labour Centre, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade (Engr) Festus Osifo, we hereby put our members nationwide on notice to commence maximum mobilization.

“We cannot fold our arms and allow the leadership of this country continues to subject our workers and the Nigeria populace into harrowing and excruciating experience. SSASCGOC as a Trade Union shall do everything possible under the law to fight and protect the rights of its members.

“Never in the history of Nigeria have workers been thrown into this type of hardship. The sorrow, pains and hopelessness foisted on Nigerian workers have grown to the highest level and can no longer be tolerated.

“We shall implement fully, the ultimatum issued by the Trade Union Congrats (TUC) to the Federal Government to immediately find solution to the economic hardship Imposed on Nigerian workers by unpopular neoliberal policies of government. To this end we call on all our members to be on red alert and await further directives.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE