By: Adetola Bademosi – Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has threatened to sanction filling stations rejecting the use of Point of Sale (POS) machines amidst the cash crunch issues experienced in the country.

It said the development was adding to the hardship currently faced by Nigerians in a bid to get cash.

In a statement issued by NMDPRA General Manager, Corporate Communications and Stakeholders Management Kimchi Apollo, it directed retail outlets to ensure the free use of POS and bank transfer for the sale of petroleum products to alleviate the suffering of customers.

“It has come to the attention of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) that some retail outlets are not accepting the use of Point of Sale (POS) machines at their filling stations due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new Naira design.

“The Authority frowns at this recent behaviour which is causing untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the Government in the transition to the new Naira.

“All retail outlets are directed to ensure the free use of POS and bank transfer for the sale of petroleum products to alleviate the suffering of customers at this critical time,” the statement reads.

The Authority further said it would partner security agencies in visiting will retail outlets to ensure compliance with the directive.

It warned that any filling station found violating this directive will be duly sanctioned.

“We reassure the general public of our commitment to ensuring good quality service in the sale and distribution of petroleum products nationwide,” it added.

