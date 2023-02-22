Collins Nnabuife, Abuja

The African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for African Development (AUDA-NEPAD) has said that vote-buying and other forms of electoral manipulations could result in electoral violence.

The National Coordinator/CEO of AUDA-NEPAD/African Peer Review Mechanism, Princess Gloria Akobundu stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja.

She said on 7th February, 2023 President Muhammadu Buhari, launched the Second Review Report of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Flag-off the Zonal Sensitization and Stakeholder’s Engagement on effective implementation of the national Programme of Action (NPoA) which led to the Kick-off of the Nationwide Violence Free Election Campaign to usher in a free and fair General election.

Akobundu said the AUDA-NEPAD had began campaign across the country to sensitise electorates on the dangers of electoral violence and the need to adhere to the instructions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The violence free Election sensitization is timely and critical towards the upcoming General elections judging from the tension-induced element that have pervaded the environment prior to this Election and still persists and waxing stronger.

“If left unchecked and unmanaged with seriousness, could be a cause for great concern. Election violence induces fear of physical injury and actual loss of life, resulting in psychological effects on individuals and society which are resultant impacts expected from fraud, vote-buying and other varieties of electoral manipulation”, she stated.

She said the Second Country Report of the Federal Republic of Nigeria strongly recommended the need for collaborative efforts in addressing challenges escalating conflicts and violence in the country through early warning mechanism which includes advocacy, negotiation and sensitization.

Akobundu stressed that electoral violence has been a re-occurring problem and threat to achieving democracy and good governance in Nigeria and Africa at large.

This challenge according to her is inimical to democracy and efforts must be made to combat it.

“African Union has currently expressed serious concern in elections and political transitions which often posed serious threats to the unity and stability of member states and Nigeria inclusive.





“The overall objective of the Sensitization and Advocacy is to create awareness through workshop and Roadshows on the management of Democracy and build positive mindset in the electoral process which includes Voter’s Education, civic rights, new voting technologies, prevention of electoral crisis, pre and post electoral crisis management”, she noted.

She, therefore, stated that the AUDA-NEPAD/APRM Nigeria kicked-off the Violence Free Election Sensitization Campaign in Bauchi, Lagos and Abuja in line with the early warning mechanism and silencing the gun for a credible, free and fair General election devoid of violence and related causalities to bequeath to the nation a peaceful transition from one government to another.