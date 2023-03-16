By Shola Adekola | Lagos

Virgin Atlantic has officially joined SkyTeam, enhancing the alliance’s offering at both London Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

With the new arrangement, customers can now benefit from more opportunities to earn and redeem points with access to an extensive global route network

Also, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Gold and Silver members will receive a raft of benefits, including SkyPriority airport services for gold members.

Virgin Atlantic is already a founding partner of a Joint Venture with SkyTeam members, including Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM.

Another benefit of the alliance is that Virgin Atlantic customers will all benefit from a consistent, seamless customer experience, across 1,000 global destinations in over 170 countries. Customers can conveniently book every SkyTeam member flight on a single ticket, checking in with baggage just once through to their final destination.

In addition, Flying Club members have more opportunities to earn Virgin points and tier points across all member airlines, accelerating both their rewards and tier status. Additionally, Flying Club members will be able to redeem hard-earned points on SkyTeam member airlines. Alongside joint venture partners, Delta and Air France-KLM, these include Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, China Airlines, China Eastern, Czech Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, Korean Air, MEA, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines and XiamenAir.

The airline’s Flying Club members will receive a host of benefits which will enhance their journeys across the SkyTeam network. Virgin Atlantic silver card holders are recognised as SkyTeam elite members, whilst the airline’s gold card members have become elite plus. SkyTeam elite plus, first and business class customers enjoy SkyPriority services including priority check in, baggage handling and boarding. Extra baggage allowance is offered to both elite and elite plus members.

SkyTeam elite plus members travelling on Virgin Atlantic, Delta or Aeromexico will have access to Virgin Atlantic’s renowned clubhouse at London Heathrow, whilst other SkyTeam elite plus members can take advantage of their airline-designated lounge at terminal three. Elite plus members will also enjoy a network of 750 worldwide airport lounges to choose from.

Virgin Atlantic’s entry into the alliance builds upon the success of its transatlantic joint venture with Delta and Air France-KLM, each already long-established SkyTeam members. Virgin Atlantic is co-located at London Heathrow’s terminal three, alongside Delta and existing SkyTeam members Aeromexico and China Eastern, providing customers with smooth airside transits and the most convenient connection times possible.





Commenting on the development, Shai Weiss, CEO Virgin Atlantic, said, “SkyTeam shares a customer-first ethos that mirrors our own and our entry into the alliance today marks an important milestone in achieving our vision to become the most-loved travel company.

“We want to reward those who choose to fly with Virgin Atlantic and our Flying Club members deserve the very best loyalty proposition. Our SkyTeam membership offers this through a global network of maximised reward opportunities, alongside enhanced services on the ground and in the skies.”

Also, Patrick Roux, SkyTeam CEO and Managing Director, said, “We are delighted to welcome Virgin Atlantic into SkyTeam, taking an already close relationship to new heights and elevating our customer offering with more routes to exciting destinations and access to aspirational airport lounges – not to mention the airline’s world-famous flair.

“The UK is a key market for SkyTeam and with Virgin Atlantic on board, customers can look forward to more opportunities to earn and redeem miles as they fly, enjoying the iconic travel experience that makes our newest member a globally loved airline.”

Codeshare agreements are already in place with Aeromexico and Middle East Airlines, in addition to existing codeshares with Air France-KLM and Delta, with options for more codeshares to follow later this year. Interline agreements with all SkyTeam members are already in place, providing one touch point for all customers, creating a seamless journey on one ticket.

