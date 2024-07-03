The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has strongly condemned the police officers’ physical assault of an unidentified man on Jogunosimi Street, Alausa, Lagos.

In the video, shared by an X user known as PIDCOM on X handle, the police officers were using sticks and their hands to beat the man.

PIDCOM’s caption alongside the video expressed dismay at the incident, highlighting concerns over brutality and lawlessness.

Adejobi addressed the incident on his X-handle on Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024.

In response, Adejobi asserted, “This behavior is unacceptable. The matter has been referred to the Lagos Command for a thorough investigation.”

He further stated that the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Lagos, #BenHundeyin, has been instructed to address the issue and provide updates to the public.

Adejobi concluded by thanking the public for their attention to the matter and emphasized the commitment of the #PoliceNG and #LagosPoliceNG to addressing such incidents.

This is not acceptable. The matter has been referred to Lagos Command for investigation. The PPRO lagos, @BenHundeyin, has been directed to address the matter and update the public on the fact of the case. Thanks. @BenHundeyin, @PoliceNG, @LagosPoliceNG https://t.co/Utm9jotBhQ — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) July 2, 2024

