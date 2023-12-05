A former president, Veterinary Council of Nigeria, Professor Gabriel Ogundipe, has underscored the need for speciation curriculum for veterinary education in Nigeria.

Ogundipe disclosed this during his valedictory lecture at the University of Ibadan (UI).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), the event was held on the occasion of Ogundipe’s retirement and birthday after active service at the institution.

He said more than 20 universities globally had adopted the speciation curriculum to lessen the burden on veterinary education on students while receiving training.

According to him, problems with veterinary curriculum development include knowledge explosion or problem of too much knowledge, perceptions and unmet demands of clients from veterinarians.

Others are rigidity of the multi-species curriculum and the high cost of veterinary education, which are reasons private universities do not offer the course.

“The pre-clinical and para-clinical remain basically the same. Three lines specialisation will be available i.e. companion option, food animal option, wildlife option.

“A student will focus on one option. Courses in non-selected option will be available as electives.”

Ogundipe noted that the advantage would be that students have the right to select area of specialisation and concentrate on selected clinical option which would result in deeper knowledge and better expertise.

“This is compatible with practice because every veterinarian select practice option,” he said.

The don also said there is the need for training in veterinary nursing which had been missing in the field due to the target of the Federal Government for livestock industry.

“The system so far adopted has led to tremendous knowledge explosion and high cost of training.

“A proposal is made for the adoption of Speciation (tracking) DVM curriculum and training of veterinary nurses as the fourth phase.

“I suggest the setting up of a technical committee by the VON to chat a new Course for veterinary education for Nigeria.

“Lecturers in the clinical departments have been yearning for the training of Veterinary nurses that will serve our hospital system,” Ogundipe said.

Also, the Head of Department, veterinary Public and Preventive Medicine, UI, Professor Victoria Adetunji said, Ogundipe infused his commitment to the veterinary profession in Nigeria by serving in various capacities.

“Professor Ogundipe has also played a substantial role in pioneering expertise and experience in veterinary jurisprudence.

“His impact and contributions in the academia and veterinary profession in Nigeria will not be easily forgotten,” Adetunji said.

The event also featured the unveiling of a book in honour of Ogundipe’s retirement and birthday titled ‘Blurred Lines of Bloodliness in Global Health Challenges,” by his mentees.

