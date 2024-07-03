President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of Mr. Kabir Yusuf, who passed away on Tuesday.

Yusuf, a veteran journalist, was the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) correspondent for The Triumph Newspaper and Radio France Internationale Hausa.

He covered the State House for many years until his passing.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort to his family in this time of grief and always.

