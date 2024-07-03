President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of Mr. Kabir Yusuf, who passed away on Tuesday.
Yusuf, a veteran journalist, was the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) correspondent for The Triumph Newspaper and Radio France Internationale Hausa.
He covered the State House for many years until his passing.
A statement issued on Wednesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort to his family in this time of grief and always.
READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!