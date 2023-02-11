Rotimi Ige

The Carpenters Restaurant and Lounge has announced its readiness to host the Juju maestro, Sir Shina Peters, on its yearly Valentine’s Day Special.

Speaking on the choice of the legendary musician for the excitement of its customer, the management of the outlet said: “It is a time for intense and robust romance, the kind that is rarely seen for the rest of the year in many households around the world.

This year, and especially because of the prospect of a change in government at the presidential level, many couples are willing to do something new for Valentine’s Day.

“This is why The Carpenters Restaurant and Lounge is also willing to do something new for its customers: Sir Shina Peters.

“Sir Peters remains one of the most titillating Jùjú voices in Nigeria. For donkey years, it seems, he has raised the bars of Jùjú music, helping even youngsters grow more familiar with the reigning genre of music in the Southwest in the ‘80s and ‘90s.”

“Moreover, it is partly due to Sir Peters’ efforts that many wedding and birthday parties, among other celebratory gatherings and events, are always characterized by the silky, smooth, and soft music that gladdens the heart and captivates it. So, when The Carpenters Restaurant and Lounge says that it is inviting Sir Peters to help lovers have a good time on February 14, it is a big deal,” it added.

This year’s edition of Valentine’s Day, with Sir Peters on the bandstand and DJ Emmybanks is expected to host many Lagosians and others from outside the city will have the opportunity to enjoy themselves with their lovers as the duo are ready to stoke the fires of music and passion.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE