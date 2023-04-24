THE governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has showed his support for nephew, Davido as he attends his at Timeless concert in Lagos.

The Governor captured in a video online was seen with Shina peters, Dele Momodu, and other dignitaries.

Davido’s concert was held on Sunday, April 23, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, in Lagos State where fans were thrilled to unending excitement to see their favourite Afrobeat singer perform again after a long break.

In attendance were performers like Iyanya, Asake, Tionwayne, Skibi, Spyro and many others to trill fan with their performances.