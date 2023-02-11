Rachael Omidiji

The Ogun State Police has paraded three suspected killers of former Central Bank of Nigeria staff, the Fatinoye family.

At a press conference held on Friday, February 10th, 2023, at the Ogun State Police Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun State Public Relations Officer, revealed that Lekan Adekanbi, the driver of the deceased, had confessed to having hired two men to help him collect money from his boss.

According to Oyeyemi, “He [the driver] invited the other two suspects, Ahmed Odetola (aka Akamo) and Waheed Adeniyi (aka Koffi), to join him to rob the couple. When they were with the victims, they demanded transfer from the deceased. On receiving the alert, the suspects knew they could be tracked, and he decided to kill the couple.”

The suspects also attacked Oreoluwa and Felix, who came in after the incident, tied them with a rope, dragged them to the Ogun Bridge in the Adigbe area, and threw them into the river.

In his confession, the driver stated that he took action because the couple refused to increase his salary and turned down his request for a loan to buy a motorcycle. “He had told the police that he and his colleague waited for the couple to return from the New Year Crossover Service,” said Oyeyemi.

The driver had previously escaped police custody on January 2nd and was later apprehended in Abeokuta after being traced to his elder brother’s house in Iseyin, Oyo State. Oyeyemi explained that “He [the driver] escaped from police custody and was traced to his elder brother in Iseyin, Oyo State. But he had left the place before the arrival of the police, who were later apprehended in Abeokuta.”

The Ogun State Police Commissioner, CP Frank Mba, has ordered that the suspects be brought to court immediately. The public has expressed their outrage and called for justice to be served swiftly in this tragic case.