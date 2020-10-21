Use of live bullets to kill peaceful protesters a high crime — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday condemned the killings of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, in Lagos on Tuesday night; describing the use of live bullets on the protesters a high crime against the people of Nigeria.

The congress has therefore called for a high-powered Judicial Panel of Inquiry to be instituted; with the expectation that part of the outcomes of the Panel of Inquiry should be compensation for families of victims.

In a statement signed by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and the General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, the congress mourned the death of innocent young Nigerians who were brutally assassinated by agents of the state.

The congress said: “We reiterate that the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by Section 40 of Nigeria’s Constitution, the United Nations Universal Declarations on Human Rights, the African Union Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and other relevant international conventions.

“The use of live bullets to suppress, harm and kill peaceful protesters is a high crime against the people of Nigeria and must be roundly condemned by all patriots and lovers of democracy.

“While government has a responsibility to promote law and order and curtail violence, it should be done within the context of global best practices on protest management and in line with international conventions on the protection of human rights and dignity.”

“We condemn this coldblooded murder of our young ones and the use of high-handed tactics on unarmed protesters in flagrant violation of every known convention and protocol on the management of protests.”

The NLC commended the maturity and focus displayed by the young people in conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the protests, but also, condemned the infiltration of criminal elements into the current struggle.

“Acts of arson on public and private properties and the reported storming and jail break in the Benin Correctional Facility is condemnable and should never be tolerated.” It said.

The statement, added however that, “it is difficult to convince Nigerians that these acts were caried out by the peaceful protesters.”

It said: “We call for a high-powered Judicial Panel of Inquiry into this.

It is our expectation that part of the outcomes of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry should be compensation for families of victims. We have already shed enough blood in Nigeria through various specters of insecurity. We cannot afford to add the blood of young protesters to the list.

“As it is right now, government owes Nigerian youths a listening ear. The youth must now be ready to discuss and secure the high grounds of their demands which has gained the attention of Nigerians and has indeed captured global interest.”

