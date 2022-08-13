US Govt partners NCDC on disease control, improvement of local content

The United State Centres for Disease Control (USCDC), has entered into a partnership with the Nigerian Centres for Disease Control (NCDC) on the improvement of local content in the management of the newly expanded and equipped laboratory in Nigeria.

The Centres have supported the NCDC in the expansion and equipping of the biorepository laboratory through COVID-19 CARES Act funding.

Speaking at the commissioning of the laboratory, the US Consul general, Will Stevens said the Centres would support in the training of staff of NCDC. to improve local capacity in managing the laboratory.

Stevens noted that the new facility would support Nigeria’s disease control efforts through the cataloguing and storing of blood samples for future use, such as testing to improve the detection and surveillance of new, emerging, and reemerging diseases.

He expressed optimism that the upgraded biorepository laboratory will support Nigeria’s readiness for future epidemic and pandemic responses.

“Today’s commissioning is a major accomplishment of the strategic partnership between the United States and Nigeria to support health security and respond to disease threats,” Consul General Stevens said.

He highlighted the U.S-Nigeria longstanding partnership with Nigerian health institutions to implement key public health programs, evaluate disease surveillance and response efforts, and contribute to reinforcing the existing public health infrastructure.

“Since 2004, the United States and Nigeria have partnered to improve laboratory networks, systems, and services. These collaborations have consistently yielded results as the nation’s laboratory capacity continues to grow in quantity and quality,” he added.

The biorepository laboratory project was implemented in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Institute of Human Virology.

