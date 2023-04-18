THE annual Easter outreach by the Uromi Like Minds Initiative, might have come and gone, but the memories of this year’s edition will linger on for a long time and the International NGO touched lives more than they have been doing since its establishment in 2020.

Among the beneficiaries are the Home for the Elderly, the Bone Reset Clinic in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, as well as school teachers in the community who got rewards for the outstanding and long time services to the council in the primary and post primary schools.

Apart from foodstuffs, ranging from bags of rice, beans, yams as well as some beverages, other items like diapers and a generating set were also given to the homes.

Vice chairman of the organisation who is also the welfare committee’s chairman, Sebastine Osita, said this yearly charitable scheme for the underprivileged and the elderly has come to stay.

He said: “these activities, among others, are actually the reasons our organisation is in existence and will continue to embark on it as long as God enables us.”

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the NGO, Mr. Sylvester Abumere Ekpen, harped on the importance of reaching out to the poor and the downtrodden, which, according to him, is the major objective of the group.

Also in a message, the Secretary-General of the association, Deacon Darlington Okpebholo Ray, appreciated members of the organisation for their steadfastness and commitment to the cause which had brought smiles to many faces in Uromi.

