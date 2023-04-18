Old students of Igbanke Grammar School in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State have committed about N25 million towards the renovation of dilapidated buildings and other infrastructure in the school.

A breakdown of the alumni intervention at the school showed that in 2021, the students under the aegis of Igbanke Grammar School Development Association, spent N15 million in rehabilitating the administrative block, while in 2023, the sum of N9.9 million was spent in renovating the Chemistry Laboratory and classrooms in the school.

The figures were made known by the president of the association, Mr. Jacob Erhabor, during the reunion of the old boys and girls of the Grammar School held recently at the school’s premises in Igbanke near Agbor in Delta State.

Erhabor, who spoke alongside the association’s project coordinator and an executive of the group, Arthur Osaretin Osiagwu emphasised the need to give back to the society and particularly, the school that birthed the positions the old students are now enjoying which they said informed their developmental strides in the school.

Expressing unhappiness with the current state of the school, the duo bemoaned the infrastructural decay and near absence of government presence at the school.

They therefore called on the Edo State Government for intervention in order to restore the glory of the school.

On his part, the chairman of the occasion, Squadron Leader Sunday Ngegu (retd), lauded the efforts of the association, just as he stressed the need for government at all levels to begin to match words with action in relation to educational development.

High point of the re-union was the presentation of award of academic excellence to six students of the school who distinguished themselves during the two previously held West African School Certificate examinations.

