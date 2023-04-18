The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, has called for peaceful co-existence among indigenes of the Efik nation, urging them to be brothers’ keeper both at home and in the diaspora.

The monarch gave the charge during the solidarity visit of the traditional rulers and people of Akai Efa community led by their female village head, Henrietta Efa Akpera, to the Obong in his residence, Adiabor in Calabar.

The visit is the first after the monarch’s victory in the court case that lingered for 15 years, as reported by the Nigerian Tribune months ago.

The royal father, during the visit, stated that the unity and peace of everyone remain sacrosanct, as far as Efik kingdom is concerned, calling on all to work towards lifting the kingdom to higher pedestal.

The monarch, stated that he was happy to play host to the people of Akai Efa community when he described as having almost same ancestral history and lineage with Adiabor community.

The village head of Akai Efa community in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area of the state, Akpera, said: “We are excited that the Obong granted us warm reception.

“He was happy and asked us not to hesitate to visit the palace whenever we have issues that we may find difficult to handle. He asked us to come to seek wisdom and probably advice if need be,” the village head said.

The female traditional ruler said that their visit to the palace was to show solidarity to the Obong over a lingering 15 years court case which he just won, urging her subjects to have respect for the throne as often done centuries ago, by their forebears, attributing the insecurity and several challenges faced by the nation today to lack of respect for the throne.

“In the days of our father once a monarch speaks people listened and it was the reason for stability and orderliness in the society of our grand fathers. Today reverse is the case, and it’s the reason why we are where we are today.

“Regards for traditional institution had drastically waned, paving the way for lawlessness. We cannot pretend to say that in several our villages and communities where lawlessness like kidnapping, banditry and all forms of criminal activities, chiefs in those communities don’t speak,” she said.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE