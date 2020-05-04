UPDATE: How abducted Ekiti commissioner regained freedom in Kogi State after 9 days in captivity

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Folorunsho Olabode, has regained his freedom after nine days in the hands of his abductors.

Olabode was kidnapped by gunmen last Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. along Iludun-Isan-Ekiti road while travelling to his home town Iye-Ekiti from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

His vehicle was ambushed at a bad spot along the road where the driver and councillor in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Tunji Omotosho, was shot dead.

The kidnappers had demanded N30 million as ransom but later reduced it to N15 million last week but it was not confirmed if the family PAID any amount to secure the release of the Ekiti state commissioner

Confirming the development to Tribune Online on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Abutu Sunday, said the commissioner was released by his abductors in Kogi State.

Abutu however denied knowledge of ransom paid to the bandits, saying it took the combined efforts of security agents to secure the release of the commissioner.

“Yes, I can confirm the commissioner regained his freedom this afternoon somewhere in Kogi State. He is hale and hearty,” the PPRO said.

Speaking on the release of his colleague, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, commended the combined efforts of the security agents in securing Olabode’s release.

Olumilua said: “Government is grateful for the concern shown by members of the public during his period of incarceration. Similarly, Ekiti State government appreciates efforts by the security agencies in securing his release as well as ensuring security of lives and property within the state.

“Government also expresses sympathy with the family of the late Councillor, Mr Olatunji Omotosho, who was killed by the gunmen during the abduction, on April 26th, 2020.”

