UPDATE: APC leads in Ekiti guber poll

The results of the 2022 Ekiti State gubernatorial election are coming in and as it stands, among the other candidates, All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Biodun Oyebanji is taking an early lead.
OFFICIAL RESULTS
IJERO LGA
APC – 13754
PDP – 4897
SDP – 5006
EMURE LGA
APC – 7728
PDP – 2610
SDP – 3445
EKITI SOUTH WEST
APC – 9679
PDP -4474
SDP – 4577
Ikere Local Government
11 Registration centres
Accredited voters: 24,109
Registered voters: 65,611
A – 16
AAC – 49
ADC – 3764
APC – 12086
APGA – 25
APM – 17
LP – 14
NNPP – 47
PDP – 3789
SDP – 1943
MOBA LGA
APC – 11609
PDP – 3530
SDP – 4904
EFON LGA
APC – 4012
PDP – 6303
SDP – 339
EKITI WEST LGA
APC – 15322
PDP – 3386
SDP – 3863
IREPODUN/IFELODUN LGA
APC – 13125
PDP – 4712
SDP – 5010
