UPDATE: APC leads in Ekiti guber poll

The results of the 2022 Ekiti State gubernatorial election are coming in and as it stands, among the other candidates, All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Biodun Oyebanji is taking an early lead.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

IJERO LGA

APC – 13754

PDP – 4897

SDP – 5006

EMURE LGA

APC – 7728

PDP – 2610





SDP – 3445

EKITI SOUTH WEST

APC – 9679

PDP -4474

SDP – 4577

Ikere Local Government

11 Registration centres

Accredited voters: 24,109

Registered voters: 65,611

A – 16

AAC – 49

ADC – 3764

APC – 12086

APGA – 25

APM – 17

LP – 14

NNPP – 47

PDP – 3789

SDP – 1943

MOBA LGA

APC – 11609

PDP – 3530

SDP – 4904

EFON LGA

APC – 4012

PDP – 6303

SDP – 339

EKITI WEST LGA

APC – 15322

PDP – 3386

SDP – 3863

IREPODUN/IFELODUN LGA

APC – 13125

PDP – 4712

SDP – 5010

