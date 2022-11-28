UPDATE: APC flags off campaign, presents flags to candidates in Oyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has flagged off its 2023 campaign with the presentation of flags to 41 candidates vying for various electives positions at all levels of government in Oyo state.

The flag-off ceremony which was held at the main bowl of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi mini stadium, Oyo had in attendance, the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Teslim Folarin; Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, Barrister Iyiola Oladokun, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and host of others

The state chairman of the party, Isaac Omodewu, while presenting the party’s flags to the respective candidates urged them to intensify their efforts at ensuring the success of the party at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

Omodewu who described the pairing of Chief Bola Tinubu and Shettima as the right choice for the country especially during this trying period stressed the need for members to make it a reality.

He added that candidates of the party at all levels including its governorship candidate, Senator Folarin has political records of excellent performance.

The party chairman stated that it is high time that people liberated the state from the PDP shackles of poverty, and the only way to do this is through their votes.

“I urge our people to go and collect their Permanent Voter Cards. This is the only legal weapon to eject nonperforming governor and his co-travelers from the office,” he said.

Omodewu also used the occasion to receive over defecting members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) into the party.

He said their decision to team up with the APC is hinged on the credibilities of its members.

In his address, the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Folarin lauded the efforts of Senator Femi Lanlehin Reconciliatory Committee, submitting that the presence of notable chieftains of the party at the event is a testimony that their efforts have begun to yield dividend.

He, therefore, assured members of the party of an all inclusive government, adding that this is the only way to salvage the present situation.

Teslim also warned Gov. Makinde against taking hasty decisions on the teachers and principals of the affected 50 schools sanctioned by West African Examination Council (WAEC) for offence bordering on examination malpractices.

He submitted that it was neither the fault of the teachers nor the principals of the affected rather Makinde should examine his education policy.

According to him, “Barely two years after the inauguration of the present administration in Oyo State, I was inundated with calls from critical stakeholders across all walks of life on the pertinent need to rescue our dear state from the claws of the most visionless government in the history of the Pacesetter State with a view to moving the State Forward for Growth and Development.

“For more than three years, all areas of governance in Oyo State have largely been kissing the canvass.

“From all indices, it is apparent our people, instead of enjoying dividends of democracy, are suffering from a government where institutional rigidity, exclusiveness, pervasive insecurity, policy summersaults, monumental debt and inoperable economic ideas reign supreme.

“Despite being blessed by providence with surplus human and capital resources, our people are made to live under severe hardship and excruciating frustration as a result of receding opportunities.

“According to Booker Washington, ‘The ear of the leader must ring with the voices of the people.’ Hence, my decision to offer myself to serve the good people of Oyo State as Governor.

“I am poised to invest in policies that will drive economic development, provide a sea of opportunities for the teeming populace, improve healthcare, agriculture, education and infrastructure, so that our state can be an investment hub and a preferred destination for industrialists. All these will be clothed in human face by our administration, which will be people-driven.

“My aim is to form a pact with the good people of Oyo State through an invaluable blueprint that is anchored on a mission to move Oyo State Forward for Growth and Development.

“Our government shall be established on a mission that will prioritize functional and qualitative education for all school-age children, productive mechanized agriculture, efficient and affordable healthcare delivery for all, irrespective of age, gender and status; massive industrialization, strongly supported by expansive agricultural value chain; employment generation with emphasis on entrepreneurship and innovation; urban renewal and rural infrastructural development.

“Our government shall secure Oyo State, where every lawful citizen shall have no reason to fear or fret. According to Rosalynn Carter ‘A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go but ought to be'”