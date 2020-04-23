(UPDATE): 17 WHO, NCDC officials sent to Kano to monitor coronavirus spread

The Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has said that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has sent at least 17 persons, including seven from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to Kano State to deal with surging cases of coronavirus.

The National Coordinator of the task force, Dr. Sani Aliyu, who spoke on it during the daily briefing of the PTF in Abuja on Thursday, said the measure is important to reduce the risk of the spread of the disease.

Dr. Aliyu added: “In addition to this, the DG NCDC has asked the state emergency operating centre to reorganise the way it functions and a joint team from the state government is currently investigating the concerns with regard the deaths.

“Additional laboratory equipment were also sent to Kano yesterday, but Kano laboratory, at the moment, is closed for the next few days while fumigation and disinfection is ongoing.

“It’s extremely important that we continue to measure and stop community spread, we cannot do that without the cooperation of the public, we continue to call on the public to please restrict and stay where they are and it is important. It’s a temporary sacrifice for the long-term benefit of all of us.”

The PTF also expressed delight at the move by state governors to ensure the inter-state restriction of movement to contain the spread of the virus.

Aliyu said: “PTF continues to engage very closely with the state governments. We are particularly pleased to note the decision by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to restrict inter-states travel. This is really important when it comes to reducing the risks of inter-state spread and transmission of the virus.”