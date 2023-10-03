Have you ever found yourself gazing beyond the borders of Nigeria? The allure of the “Japa” syndrome has undeniably taken hold because of its popularity. Many Nigerians think about leaving home for better opportunities. You might have stumbled upon “How to Japa/relocate” videos on YouTube or relocation influencers on Instagram, offering glimpses of a different life.

The heart-rending circumstances within Nigeria have prompted a vast cross-section of its citizens – regardless of age or gender – to envision a life of greater promise on foreign soil. This widespread aspiration encapsulates the essence of the “Japa” syndrome, a fervent longing for an improved future.

The resounding clamour for migration has been fueled by multifaceted influences. Perhaps, for many youths, the controversial October 20 Lekki toll gate tragedy was the straw that broke the camel’s back, as they felt betrayed by the government’s posture towards it.

Yet, the decision to embrace the world beyond comes with its own set of intricacies. As the narrative of Nigerian migration unfolds, it becomes evident that the journey is not without its thorns. The utopia envisioned abroad often coincides with the reality of language barriers, the challenge of assimilation, the complex nature of local systems, and the confused experience of culture shock. These encounters can eclipse the initial allure and thrust migrants into states of disarray.

Nigerian Migration- A quest for prosperity and security





Gone are the days when leaving Nigeria was synonymous with desperation. In this new era, even the middle class is setting its sights abroad. In a telling revelation, a 2021 report from the African Polling Institute revealed that seven out of ten Nigerians would eagerly embrace overseas opportunities if afforded the means. A striking contrast to 2019, when a mere 32 percent entertained the notion of departure. Can we blame them? Their intentions are fuelled by the lack of career opportunities and the continued failure of institutions in the country to provide working systems.

The UN Migration Agency describes a migrant as someone who has moved or is moving within a state and across an international border. Migration is simply the movement of individuals from one location to another, to settle in the new location. Let’s examine the motives driving this mass departure from Nigeria.

Insecurity looms as a formidable spark for migration. From the turbulence of the South-East to the unrestrained rampage of herdsmen in the North, the entire nation finds itself ensnared in the grip of violence. Statistics from SBM Intelligence reveal a grim reality, indicating that 2021 witnessed the loss of over 10,000 lives due to the actions of bandits, herdsmen, and the infamous Boko Haram.

The fabric of education has also been strained, as evidenced by the perpetual strikes that paralyse universities due to clashes with the government. Last year, a harrowing eight-month-long strike was called off in October. These incessant disruptions for students have eroded the faith in the country’s commitment to developing human capital. Thus, a steady stream of promising students are opting to cast their lots abroad. The UK, for instance, witnessed a near doubling of sponsored study or student visas granted to Nigerian students in just a year, showing the growing numbers seeking education beyond borders.

Amid the departure frenzy lies a multitude of other grievances. The economic space, marked by adversity, drives many to seek solace elsewhere. Meanwhile, the healthcare sector, a cornerstone of societal well-being, languishes in dilapidation. The once-revered notion of Nigeria-trained doctors serving their father land is clouded by grim realities – underfunded healthcare and outdated facilities that claim less than 6 percent of the national budget.

At the centre of this flight is the beat of freedom, life, and the never-ending search for happiness. When Nigerians cross borders and set foot on foreign land, they dare to dream of a place where opportunities are plentiful and safety isn’t just a far-off mirage. The pull of these principles crosses societal divisions, compelling both the disheartened and the comfortable to seek a brighter chapter beyond Nigeria’s shores.

Impact of migration on family relationships

Nowadays, migrating means more than just packing your belongings and changing your address. It’s a complicated pattern interwoven with familial ties, social networks, and unexpected hurdles. Consider a journey in which family bonds are tried, relationships are tested, and even health is impacted.

One major area that migration affects is relationships. Individuals leave their families and social networks behind, and have to face challenges in forging new relationships in their new location. The impact it holds is not only experienced by the individual, but also by the family members left behind. Even if the decision seems individual, a sense of duty to the family left behind lingers. These migrants become not only adventurers, but also caretakers from a distance, contributing to their families’ well-being, even when separated by miles.

For Nigerians who embark on journeys beyond their homeland, the longing for home and family is a persistent refrain. Family stands as not just a source of connection, but a moral compass and spiritual anchor. The distance, though measured in miles, can feel like an emotional abyss. The challenge of passing through life without the steady presence of family can be overwhelming.

One of the most pressing challenges that migration brings with it is the financial strain it places on families. Imagine being miles away from your extended support system, grappling with childcare responsibilities. In Nigeria, grandparents, especially grandmothers, play a significant role in childcare. Now, for migrants overseas, this lifeline is often out of reach. Affordable childcare becomes a puzzle to solve, one that affects not just the migrants, but also their families back home. Several new Nigerian parents in the diaspora are stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea, in the sense that they either have to spend huge amounts processing visas for their parents or resorting to expensive childcare. In London, for instance, hiring a nanny weekly cost £425 to budgeting significant portions of their earnings for nannies.

In Nigeria, the interplay between children and parents extends beyond mere family dynamics. Children are often the cherished retirement plan for parents. However, when migration calls, and an only child answers, the echoes of separation take a toll. Loneliness and the weight of absence can plunge parents into a spiral of depression, even affecting their physical health.

Discrimination and isolation of migrant families

Increasing migration means that a higher number of countries are becoming multiethnic and are continuously faced with the challenge of accepting people of different religions, races and cultures. However, racism and xenophobia have become manifest in some regions with large numbers of migrants. In those regions, migrants are the target of internal conflicts about national identity.

The stories of those who have experienced this first hand are reminders of the challenges faced by migrants. In August 2020, The Chairman of NIgerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) received backlash in a controversial statement, urging parents to stop sending their children to Cyprus. Nigerians have also recounted horrific experiences of racism and brutality in South Africa, Egypt, Southern Asia, Eastern Europe, among others.

In an interview with Adekunle Olarerin, a student of Anglia Ruskin University, UK, noted that he has experienced a few. He cited that at a bus stop, a woman was sitting and he also went to sit, but immediately he did that, she stood.

He added, “Another one I’ve experienced is while walking, a woman and her child were walking towards me, but when they saw me, they crossed to the other side.”

Another student, Tomisin Aina, a student at Teesside University, spoke about experiencing racism once when she went to get something. She stated that a man made some comments about her, but the wife of the man later came to apologise about the comments her husband made. Asides this, she stated that she hasn’t really been a victim of racism.

Moreover, in the face of geopolitical disturbances, 122,000 Nigerians rallied their voices through a petition, stating the discrimination faced by people of colour attempting to flee Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion. The call for change reverberated across the digital realm, revealing the global nature of the fight against injustice.

These individual narratives align with the report of Human Rights Watch. Their report paints a sombre picture of the plight of migrant refugees and asylum seekers. Often, these hopeful souls are caught in the crosshairs of racist attacks, xenophobia, and painful racial discrimination.

Migration and Mental Health

Migration is usually in stages and migrants experience one form of stress or the other at different stages. The pre-migration stage involves the decision to move and the preparation in place for such a move. Migration itself is the physical relocation from one place to another. Finally, Immigrants at the post migration stage have to adjust to the political, social, and economic fabric of their new homes. In the midst of all these, stressors abound – from socioeconomic challenges to unemployment and struggles with social integration.

Amid the transitions, mental health is a silent but profound casualty. A study encompassing 187 Nigerians residing in Canada revealed a striking truth – over half tested positive for depression. The impact is in-depth, affecting not just the individuals themselves, but also their relationships, families, and communities.

A heartfelt story recently emerged of a man who saw 80 percent of his closest friends leave Nigeria for foreign shores. Migration, while a pursuit of opportunity, can leave a trail of fractured relationships and social disconnection in its wake. The toll on families is undeniable; children separated from migrating parents face a heightened risk of anxiety, depression, and substance abuse. The prevalence of mental disorders like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is higher among migrants, often linked to the cumulative burden of social disadvantages spanning before, during, and after migration.

Beyond the individual scope, migration casts its shadow on the most vulnerable, that is, the children. Reports by the National Library of Medicine echo the sentiment that children of migrating parents in Southeast Asian countries tend to be less joyful and content. Their happiness quotient, seemingly linked to their parents’ migration, reveals the delicate balance between seeking better lives and safeguarding the well-being of the younger generation.

It appears that migration carries a burden that extends beyond the actual distance travelled. It’s a trip through the tangled webs of mental health, familial dynamics, and societal interactions. As societies become more global, understanding the ripple effect of migration on people, families, and communities becomes increasingly important.

Migration and culture shock

The pages of migration stories are often filled with narratives of the unexpected. While some may find it within themselves to adapt seamlessly, others contend with a sense of detachment, struggling to integrate into their new surroundings.

Culture shock isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a real phenomenon that encapsulates the gamut of emotions experienced when stepping into a different cultural milieu. It’s that sinking feeling when familiar cultural cues fade away, leaving individuals struggling with a sense of disorientation and sometimes, disconnection.

Another layer of culture shock is the challenge of forming meaningful connections. For many Nigerians, the warmth of friendliness they’re used to can be met with a cold shoulder in foreign lands. Personal space becomes a coveted treasure, and the enthusiasm for forging new friendships often wanes.

Initial encounters with a new culture are marked by obvious disparities – dressing, greetings, food, work ethics, among others. However, these distinctions evolve, sometimes looming larger and more overwhelming over time. Language barriers, unfamiliar daily routines, and alien social norms can plunge migrants into a realm of confusion and frustration.

For Aina, hers was a little bit different. Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, she said, “Here, you call everyone by their names, whether the person is 30 years older or more. You will also see the MD of a company serving his workers tea, taking their order and serving them what they want. Every job here is important, from a CEO to a cleaner.

“Also, you’ll see small children in uniforms smoking and kissing on the street. Unlike in Nigeria, they would have called your parents to report. Additionally, when you’re walking by, everyone will be smiling at you, as if they just know that you’ve arrived.”

Elizabeth Jones, another migrant, spoke about experiencing culture shock in a different light. She noted that when you enter a bus, you have to be polite to the driver, showing courtesy at every moment. She also added that everyone calls you “darling”, “love”, “honey” and you’ll think of a deeper meaning, but she said that’s just how they are. Another culture shock for her is the monthly payment of rent and also “paying for water like every three months unlike Nigeria.”

As a student, she said she was shocked when she found out that students are entitled to some special discounts once you’ve confirmed your ID as a student. So, according to her, you can use the discounts anywhere.

Social struggles of migrants

Many times, migrants end up living in unsafe and precarious conditions in cities due to the rigorous process it takes to secure accommodation in some countries.

Although discrimination is illegal, landlords still discriminate against tenants who look foreign. Some landlords discriminate based on family size, which could amount to a preference for native-born individuals over migrants with large families. Migrants may, therefore, find themselves with fewer housing options in an already tight market.

Today, refugees and migrants are different because they are very diverse in terms of profile, country of origin and motivation. It is a major challenge for cities to create strategies to ensure access to affordable housing, good quality of life and inclusive neighbourhoods.

The delicate interplay of insufficient housing and job policies casts a long shadow, especially on newcomers. These interconnected issues can effectively hinder their chances for long-term integration, hampering their capacity to weave themselves into the fabric of their adopted homes.

According to Aina, “Accommodation is a very serious issue here. For me, I didn’t face any serious issue because my parents were already here, but friends and coursemates that I know find it difficult and strenuous to get accommodation.

“I’d advise that before coming, the best thing is to browse and follow up on agencies that deal with housing properties to get one in time before coming.”

Jones also commented, saying “We came in April, but we were able to get our rented apartment in June. However, from April till June, we were moving from one AirBNB to another. Then, because of the church we attended, we were able to get someone to accommodate us for less, so we won’t have to pay so much for AirBNB.”

Conclusion

The ultimate aim of migration is to improve the standard of living or to escape unfavourable conditions. However, it comes with so many hurdles, especially with the present complexities, differences and barriers as well as the lack of social support.

