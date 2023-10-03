Nexford University, an online learning institution based in America has produced a new set of 622 graduands, who are Nigerians and out of whom 42 bagged distinction.

The Community Development Manager of the university, Sally Okogho, made this announcement at the 2023 school’s graduation ceremony held in Lagos last week with the former Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, who gave a keynote address.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of the university, Fadl Al Tarzi, described Nigerians as resilient and that the university is very proud of them.

He noted that Nigerians really valued quality education and that has distinguished and placed them higher in various fields globally.

According to him, Nigerians in the United States, for example, are, on average, twice as educated as the average American.

“And so, it is time for our new graduands to ascend to leadership, redefine perceptions, and engrave their marks on societies, whether here in Nigeria or beyond their borders.

He added, “Should your journey take you to foreign lands, remember, you are the architects of perceptions, the ambassadors of our values. “Make those lands realise the privilege of hosting Nigerian talent by showcasing your superior skills and let the world witness the value you add, and the legacy you create.”

He, however, congratulated the graduands and members of their families and wished them well.

Also speaking, former Minister of Education, Dr Obaigeli Ezekwesili, who is a board member of the university, said Nexford University is one of the global institutions that have visibly given the skills that are necessary for the 21st Century and she is very sure that Nexford would certainly help Nigeria to fix its human capital deficiencies.

According to her, if we as a country, increase our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and we spread the sources of our GDP, what we will have is inclusive prosperity, so we must have graduates of this kind from as many institutions as possible.





In his own remark, Co-founder/former Group Executive Director, Sahara Group, Mr. Tonye Cole, urged the graduands to expect challenges as they move to the next phase of life.

He said, “Do not be afraid to fail, even when you do, start again and retrace your steps and be courageous for every success story has stories to tell.

“You have to decide on your own but you must seek wisdom to guide your steps, this is key because it is what you need to navigate the world and keep your eyes on your goal.”

He, just like other speakers, also congratulated the graduands, saying Nexford University has equipped them well with requisite knowledge and skills to do well in life.

In his own speech, the overall best graduand, who won Valedictorian award, James Ogo-Oluwa Osinowo, narrated how Nexford University inculcated resilience, teamwork and perseverance in the learners.

According to him, Nexford University exposes students to possibilities and opportunities in their careers and other legitimate endeavours to climb the lader of success.

Four others, who the university found worthy in academics and character also won category awards at the event.

They include Adeshile Oluwabusayo, who emerged as the Best Peer Mentor for BBA (Undergraduate Degree) and Monsuru Adebayo Popoola, Best Peer Mentor MBA (Graduate Degree), Daniel Oreofe(Outstanding Volunteer of the Year) and Sonter Samuel James as the Outstanding Brand Ambassador of the class.

