The Borno State Government, in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has announced a massive vaccination campaign set to benefit more than 2 million children residing in the 27 local government areas within the state.

This ambitious 10-day vaccination campaign on fIPV and nOPV aims to safeguard the health of the region’s children.

Speaking at the flagging off campaign in Maiduguri, the commissioner for health and human services, Prof. Baba Gana, who was represented by the Director of Disease Control and Immunisation, Dr Aliyu Shettima said, the vaccination team will be situated in a fixed and strategic locations including schools, markets, orphanage homes, motor parks, and other public gatherings.

He noted that the fIPV which stands for Fractional doses of the inactivated poliovirus vaccine and nOPV which stands for novel oral poliomyelitis (polio) vaccine type-2 is targeting children 0-59 months.

“The traditional and religious leaders present here will play a vital role in achieving the overall objective of this campaign. And I also want to appreciate partners for their continual support”.

Also speaking, the acting state coordinator of WHO in Borno, Dr Moisule Ganga explained that the World Health Organisation will continue to support the state government to immunize eligible children including those in hard-to-reach locations. This campaign can eliminate any potential virus including the wild poliovirus, and we are optimistic that we will achieve more than 100%.

“I must commend the effort of the state government, and WHO remains committed to keying into the state’s objective in ensuring access to health services is provided”.

