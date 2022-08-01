Unless people repent, there’s no remedy for present security challenges ― Emir of Daura

As more communities came under attack by bandits in Katsina State, the emirs, religious leaders and other distinguished personalities from the state have jointly called on the citizens to embark on prayers for God’s intervention.

The call was made at the special prayer session held to commemorate Yaumus Shukur (thanksgiving) Day for Allah’s blessings and bounties to Katsina State hosted by Govérnor Aminu Bello Masari.

Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, who spoke on behalf of the two emirates in the state, lamented the security situation in the state and the country at large.

The Emir decried the catastrophic security situation on the atrocities being committed by people on daily basis and said there is no remedy now unless people repent.

He called on everyone to act as a leader in his community in wishes and prayers for peace, stability and progress of the state.

“Only God can save us from the present situation. Do not forget and deceive yourselves, God is the only panadol to our problems,” he said.

In his remark, Govérnor Masari said the country’s leaders need to remind people to repent.

“It’s pertinent on leaders to call on people to submit themselves to Allah,” Masari said.

The governor said the day Yaumus Shukur is set aside every year to remind people of the virtues and bounties that Allah has bestowed on the people in the state so that He can add more to them.