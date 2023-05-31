An unidentified lady walked into a compound and stabbed a toddler to death in Imo State.

This was seen in a viral video on Wednesday, 31st May, 2023.

Upon interrogation, she stated the reason for her action, stating that God in heaven had sent her.

She said that she should be transported to the police station because she was prepared to face the repercussions of her actions and the wrath of the law.

She said, ”It is God in heaven that sent me , take me to police station, if I get there, they should shook me, do whatever what they want with me.”

