The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has congratulated President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima on their inauguration on May 29th.

NEF noted that President Tinubu has made a number of key commitments and promises to Nigerians and expressed hope that he will honour them faithfully.

While congratulating returning and new State Governors, the Forum reminded them of the oaths they took, which must remain their guide in office until their last days.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Publicity and Advocacy of NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

The statement stated that the Forum reminded Tinubu of his promise to take insecurity, poverty and high-quality governance as priorities, and commended him for his vision of re-discovering Nigeria’s greatness which will be reflected in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“Issues such as inclusion, ensuring justice and fighting corruption should be prioritized as well. Policies that compound poverty should be avoided, and where difficult decisions need to be taken, they should be accompanied by compassion, sensitivity and adequate public awareness.

“The Forum will work with President Tinubu and Governors to actualize their promises to make Nigerians more secure and improve the economy to reduce poverty and desperation.

“It further notes that there are many cases before Election Tribunals, some of which may go all the way to the Supreme Court. The Forum appeals to members of the judiciary to show the highest levels of competence and integrity in the manner they treat these cases”, the statement added.

