The Vice-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, (UNIZIK), Awka, Professor Charles Okechukwu Esimone, has again put smiles on the faces of staff and crew of the University’s campus radio, UNIZIK 94.1fm following the provision of an OMB FM Transmitter for effective dissemination of the vision and mission of the institution.

Tribune Online gathered that the donation is coming on the heels of the station’s request to the Vice-Chancellor to assist in replacing the badly damaged transmitter which has been in use since 2007.

It would also be recalled that the station went off-air in September 2020.

Presenting the transmitter at the station complex, yesterday, the Vice-Chancellor commended the staff for their resilience and professionalism in discharging their duties.

Describing the station as pivotal in the dissemination of the vision, mission, and achievements of Project200, Professor Esimone reiterated his commitment towards supporting the station towards attaining enviable heights.

He expressed appreciation to the benefactor and friend of his, the Managing Director, Alifig International Limited, Mr Ifeanyi Iguh for wholly sponsoring the provision of this state-of-the-art broadcast equipment.

Esimone urged the station to continue spurring for greatness.

Receiving the equipment, the Director of UNIZIK 94.1fm, Professor Chinyere Stella Okunna, appreciate the Vice-Chancellor for the speedy assistance.

In her words, “The Vice-Chancellor has re-invigorated, rejuvenated, and empowered the University’s Radio Station (UNIZIK 94.1 FM). It would be recalled that the Station has been off-air for a while as a result of the total breakdown of its transmitter which had been in use continuously since 2007 when the station came into existence.

“It did not surprise us that our VC is attracting such goodwill and financial support, given his growing credibility and the increasing popularity of his Project 200 (to make UNIZIK one of the first 200 universities globally).

“In my capacity as Director UNIZIK FM, and on behalf of the entire Team UNIZIK FM, I thank our dear VC for his abiding love for us and appreciate our benefactor, Ifeanyi Iguh for his uncommon support.

May God bless you both, and may our dear UNIZIK and its Radio Station grow from strength to strength, she added.

