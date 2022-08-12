Unimaid holds special convocation amidst nationwide university strike

The University Of Maiduguri (UniMaid) has held a convocation in honour of business mogul Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi amid the prolonged strike by university workers.

University workers, including members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU), and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), among others, had gone on strike for various reasons.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Aliyu Shugaba during the special convocation ceremony in Maiduguri said that the convocation would confirm the conferment of an honorary degree on Muhammadu Indimi who invested hugely in Unimaid.

He urged the Federal Government to negotiate and reach a reasonable agreement with the ASUU and other University unions in order for the Nigerian students to resume their academic sessions.

He also stated that the call was necessary taking into consideration the negative impact of the strikes on both students and the institutions.

Also speaking during the ceremony, President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by his chief of staff Ibrahim Gambari called on the ASUU to call up their strike and return to classes and research laboratories.

He said “real progress has been made in resolving the contentious issues that separate the federal government negotiators from the ASUU leaders”

“In this regards the continuation of ASUU strike is now clearly counter-productive, students should return to their classes and the parents want their children to do so without any further delay”

“This nation cannot afford long prolonged interruption of higher education for its use and those that undermine the development of our human capital in an increasingly competitive world” Buhari added.

While delivering his speech, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, congratulated Muhammadu Indimi and called on the good people of Nigeria to emulate him in impacting positively on the Nigerian educational sector”.

On his part, Muhammadu Indimi the Chief Executive Officer of Oriental Energy Resources thank the management of the University of Maiduguri for honouring him with the honorary degree.

