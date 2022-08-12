Minister directs NPA to renew port concession agreements in 45 days

The Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to renew the port Concession Agreement within 45 days.

Speaking on Friday during his maiden tour of the ports, the Minister blamed the lack of maintenance for the deteriorating state of port infrastructure at Apapa and Tin-Can ports.

According to the Minister of Transportation, “As you will recall, I was posted to the Federal Ministry of Transportation on the 6th of last month. This is my second official assignment outside Abuja. The first was when I went to Kano to declare the Dala Inland Dry Port as a port of origin and destination.

“Today, we are in Lagos, the maritime headquarters of Nigeria. The purpose of coming to Lagos is to look at the ports and related infrastructure that is supposed to support maritime activities.

“As you all know, the ports are the gateways to the economy of the nation. If we get our acts right, the maritime industry can replace revenues from the oil industry. That is why we are here to see how we can support the port authority in order to improve their deteriorating port infrastructure.

“On the dilapidating port infrastructure, I have advised the management of the NPA that in those days, precisely in the 80s, there is what is called Programme Preventive Maintenance. In every port, there is an engineering outfit headed by the Chief Port Engineer.

“Part of the responsibilities of the Chief Port Engineer is to draw out a preventive maintenance programme for the port under his jurisdiction every year and take it to the headquarters for consideration and approval.

“If preventive maintenance are being carried out in time past, we would have avoided this kind of deteriorating port infrastructure.

“On the deteriorating quays, I just saw them today. I am not happy with what I saw. As I told you earlier, there is a total absence of maintenance at the ports, and that is why many of the infrastructures are deteriorating.

“On port concession, some of the affected terminal operators have had their concession agreement extended by six months. But we are not going to wait for six months because I don’t have six months.

“I will ensure that the port Concession is done within the next 45 days. If it is not done within that time frame, hold the Managing Director of the NPA responsible.”

