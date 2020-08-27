UNILAG probe panel calls for memoranda

The independent visitation panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate all activities causing the crisis in the University of Lagos(UNILAG), Akoka, on Thursday, called on the university community and other stakeholders to submit their memoranda concerning the issues at stake, to the panel.

The seven-man panel headed by Professor Tukur Sa’ad was inaugurated on Wednesday in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, and mandated to, within two weeks, complete its assignment and submit findings and recommendations towards achieving sustainable peace and progress in UNILAG.

At the moment, a new acting vice-chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, and a new chairman of the governing council, Mr John Momoh, have been appointed for the university to serve in acting capacity following the suspension of both Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and Dr Wale Babalakin, who are formerly in the two offices respectively.

The member and secretary to the panel, Mrs Grace Ekanem, a lawyer, who made the call in a statement on Thursday, said all stakeholders in and outside the university community with memoranda that could help the panel in its assignment should submit such on or before 2.00 pm, on Monday, August 31st.

She said the memoranda which could cover whole or part of the terms of reference in contention should be addressed to the Secretary of the Special Visitation Panel and submitted in 10 hard copies and one soft copy in a sealed envelop, marked according to the terms of reference.

She added that a collection box would be placed at the university’s council chamber for the purpose between 8.00 am and 2..00pm on Monday.

