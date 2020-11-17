UNILAG crisis

I’ve read some sponsored articles attacking my person in respect of my last piece on this subject. I observed that none of the authors faulted my position that the Governing Council erred in law in the strange procedure it adopted for the removal of the Vice-Chancellor. It is heart warming that the both the Visitation Panel and the President have confirmed my position and the President has proceeded to do the needful. I commend the President and urge the UNILAG community to embrace peace in order to move the institution forward.

