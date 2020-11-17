Farmcrowdy celebrates four years of transforming lives of more than 300,000 farmers with technology

NIGERIA’S first and leading agritech company, Farmcrowdy Limited, has announced that it will extend its service in agriculture beyond financing into using technology to boost the food value chain as well as the launch of a new E-commerce platform and its trading and aggregation platform for smallholder farmers.

In light of this new development and the opportunities that exist in the agriculture value chain, Farmcrowdy’s Founder and CEO, Onyeka Akumah, has further announced that the company will focus on the use of technology to build tools and resources that farmers will need to boost food security in the country through 6 business focus.

These businesses were set up to serve all individuals across the entire agriculture value chain prioritising stakeholder access to better yields, lower costs, and smarter marketing and they are; Farmcrowdy Structured Finance, Farmcrowdy Insurance, Farmcrowdy Marketing, Farmcrowdy Tech and Data, Farmcrowdy Foods and Farmcrowdy Aggregation.

In commemoration of its fourth year anniversary, Farmcrowdy has announced the launch of these businesses along with the introduction of two major platforms, the Farmcrowdy Foods E-Commerce platform and the Farmcrowdy Trader platform (Flagship platform under Farmcrowdy Aggregation).

Farmcrowdy Foods is a one-stop E-commerce platform for fresh food and groceries. It was created in the heat of the COVID -19 pandemic as a solution to the growing food scarcity by giving individuals the opportunities to purchase food items that are fresh, healthy, and fit for consumption conveniently from the comfort of their homes. Since inception in April 2020, Farmcrowdy foods has been able to successfully complete over 3,000 orders in it’s first 90 days, through the Farmcrowdy Foods mobile app available on the Google and IOS app store and now, Farmcrowdy Foods is set to launch its E-commerce platform where consumers can purchase all their fresh foods and get value for their monies.

The Farmcrowdy Trader platform is a one-stop-shop created to provide major processors and international buyers the opportunity to purchase commodities directly from farming clusters and aggregators by optimising the market access to African farmers and improving their income and boosting their yields. The platform creates an atmosphere for greater integration of the value chain through vertical relationships which improves product flow. thereby reducing cost, inconveniences, and improving efficiencies through technology. Farmcrowdy Trader has a mobile application that enables easy farmer’s data profiling, advisory services, procurement, agency banking, insurance, and microcredit for small-holder farmers.

Founded in 2016 by five young Nigerians led by Onyeka Akumah, with the aim of empowering farmers by connecting them to alternative financing and market access via a crowdfunding platform, Farmcrowdy has amassed a network of over 300,000 farmers in its network, cultivated across 17,000 acres of farmland, reared 3 million broiler birds and deployed funds for farming projects across Nigeria. The award winning startup has also hinted on a possible expansion to replicate it’s model in two countries in 2021.

