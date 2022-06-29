Understanding how the museum functions

A museum can be defined as a non-profit permanent institution in the service of the society and its development, open to the public which acquire, conserve, research, communicate and exhibit tangible and intangible heritage of humanity and its environment for the purpose of education, study and enjoyment.

This definition clearly states that the functions of the museum include acquisition of objects/collection of objects, conservation of objects, carrying out research on objects, exhibition of objects to the public and documentation of objects.

In acquisition/collection, before objects are acquired, some questions need to be answered; are the objects to be collected consistent with the collecting goals of the museum? Will they be utilised in forseeable future? The collecting guidelines should state how and when each method of acquisition could be used.

There are different types of collection, which include ceremonial collections, agricultural implement collections, shelter and comfort collections, aesthetic collections, warfare and security collections, transport and communication collections and natural history collection.

These items could, therefore, be acquired through field collection, purchasing, gifts and donations, loan, transfer, exchange, seizure, return or restitution and accidental findings.

In conservation of objects, which is another function of museum, this can be described as the process that leads to the prolongation of life of cultural properties for its utilisation now and in future. It can also be referred to as technology by which preservation is being achieved through the application of scientific method to the examination and protection of work of art.

Aremu is Chief Technical Officer, Project and Work Unit, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.