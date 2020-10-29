Understanding Different Types of Sports Betting

Are you interested in getting into the sports betting scene? There are plenty of things that you have to research and understand before you start to place your money down. If you don’t, you might quickly find yourself losing all of your investment. You must always consider the type of bets you are going to get involved in and what the risks associated with them are. Here is everything you need to know about the different types of sports betting.

Asian Handicap

Asian handicap is very similar to point spread betting that we see in North America and the United States. It takes the simple win/loss betting formula but adds a twist in the form of a handicap. Let’s say there is going to be a football game between Team A and Team B. Team A is the better team in this situation, therefore making them an easy choice for bets. To counter this, betting sites use something called Asian handicap betting to even up the odds. Instead of simply betting on the winner, you will also bet on a point spread as well. What this will look like, is Team A will not only have to win but will have to win by a certain goal total. Let’s assume for this scenario that the number is two goals.

Generally speaking in this situation, if you place a bet on Team A, they will have to win by 2 goals or more in order for you to win your bet. If you bet on Team B, you can win the bet if they win the game, or if they lose the game by one goal. This adds much more strategy to betting while at the same time increasing the amount of money that you can make on the game.

Three-Way Moneyline

Three-way moneyline is a rather simple bet to understand, especially when it comes to football betting. With these bets, you will be given three options to choose from: Team A wins, Team B wins, or there is a draw. Each of these options will have different odds as they have to account for teams being favoured in these situations. These bets will not make as much money as an Asian handicap bet as it is easier to predict the outcome in these matches.

Teaser Bets

Teaser bets are very similar to as Asian handicap bets, however, it allows you to tweak the spread by a fixed amount. It is worth noting that if you do tweak the amounts, you will stand to make much less money than if you were not to change them. Teaser bets are often advised against, as it is still extremely difficult to get your bets correct, and even if you do, the amount of money you are making is considerably less than a standard bet.