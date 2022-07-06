UN Secretary-General commends Jonathan, ECOWAS on Mali

The United Nations (UN) has commended the ECOWAS decision and the mediation efforts of former President Goodluck Jonathan on Mali.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres, gave the commendation in a statement by his Spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, on Tuesday in New York.

Guterres said that he welcomed the decisions on Mali reached by the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at its Ordinary Summit held on July 3 in Accra, Ghana.

He particularly noted the lifting of sanctions, including economic and financial sanctions, imposed on Mali by ECOWAS, following progress made on defining the Transition timeline.

“In this respect, he is encouraged by the various steps taken by the Transition authorities with a view to concluding the ongoing Transition by March 2024 at the latest.

“The Secretary-General commends the tireless efforts of the ECOWAS Mediator, Goodluck Jonathan, with the support of the Local Transition Follow-up Committee, made up of the African Union, ECOWAS and MINUSMA.

“He looks forward to the continuation and strengthening of this vital partnership in support of the Mediator’s efforts.”

Guterres also called on Mali’s partners to provide the necessary assistance for the implementation of the reforms and the holding of the upcoming elections in full respect of principles of equity and freedom.

The Secretary-General strongly urged all stakeholders to continue working together in a constructive and consensual manner.

Guterres said this should be done with a view to successfully concluding the transition and laying down the foundations of lasting peace and stability for the benefit of the Malian people.

Re-emphasising the importance of the 2015 Peace and Reconciliation Agreement, the secretary-general called on all the signatory parties to redouble their efforts to advance the implementation process.

This according to Guterres include the early holding of the high-level decision-making meeting on Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR).

He reiterated the commitment of the United Nations to support the Malian people in their quest for lasting peace, stability, and better governance.

