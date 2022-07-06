Akeredolu condemns attack on Buhari’s convoy, says state police, reality of the time

The Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, condemned the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy by bandits in Kastina State describing the attack as daring.

This is just as the governor maintained his call for the state police, saying the call for State Police is not for self-aggrandisement but a reality of the time.

Akeredolu who stated this while playing host to his former schoolmates at Loyola College Ibadan (1968/1972) set in his office, Alagbaka Akure, the state capital, lamented over the security situation in the country, noting that it had gone from bad to worse.

He noted that the country’s security challenges have gone beyond Fulani herdsmen to the menace of bandits and ISWAP.

Akeredolu said: “We Governors in the Southwest met and we are still more than convinced that there is no solution other than State Police.

“The truth is that we will be prepared to protect ourselves and die in the process more than other people from outside. We can only protect ourselves better.

“We will be more committed to protecting ourselves. By the time we have State Police, we will be encouraged to recruit people in a Local Government to work in that Local Government as security.

“For me, State Police is not for self-aggrandisement. It is a reality of the time. For us in the South and even in the North, I know so many of them that have come to accept that a single command of Police is not good for this country. This country is too big.

“We will continue to make our voice heard everywhere. We are almost there. We are licking our wounds here over the June 5 attack in Owo.

“It is a serious wound. We will never forget. We are putting together a memorial in a conspicuous place in Owo.”

Speaking earlier, the Acting President of the Loyola College Old Boys’Association (1968/1972) set, Mr Ayodele Adigun condemned the June 5 attack in Owo and expressed shock that such heinous crime could be carried out in the Southwest.





He said the attack was particularly aimed at tarnishing the image of the governor and rubbish his efforts so far, especially on the security of lives and property of the people.

“We want to commend you. You are the soul of the South-West on Security. We know your attitude against injustice. Your name has been written in gold in the history of the South-West.

“Yesterday we heard about bandits attacking the President’s convoy. We need to end this lawlessness. We need to bring out this evil that is destabilising Nigeria.

“As your former schoolmates, we are solidly behind you. We don’t want you to relent in your efforts in championing State Police. The first of a government is to provide security of lives and property.

“Without security, there would be no development. Farmers are afraid to go to the farm. Investors are afraid to invest in Nigeria. We must put an end to this insecurity,” Mr Adigun said.

