Umahi moves commissioners, SAs in minor cabinet reshuffles

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, at the weekend, effected a minor cabinet reshuffle.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital, by Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government and coordinating Commissioner.

According to the governor, the minor reshuffle was to enhance efficiency and effective service delivery.

The statement reads: “In the effort of Ebonyi State government to enhance efficiency and effective service delivery in the discharge of its statutory functions, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle as follows:

“Mr Frank Ngwu, SA on Road Maintenance is now SA on Infrastructural Development for Concession and Maintenance.

“Dr. Stephen Odo, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Business Development, is now Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

“Mr. Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali, Commissioner for Infrastructural Development for Concession, is now Commissioner for Business Development.

“Mr. Kerian Ofoke, SA on Airport Project is now SA on Attitudinal Change.

“The reshuffling is with immediate effect as all handover and taking over must be completed before noon on Monday, 10th January, 2022.

“All the affected Commissioners and the SAs are to take note and ensure strict compliance to this directive.”