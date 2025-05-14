UK: Three far-right extremists found guilty of plotting terror attacks

Three far-right extremists who stockpiled hundreds of weapons and plotted violent attacks on religious and minority targets have been found guilty of terrorism offences.

Brogan Stewart, 25, from West Yorkshire; Christopher Ringrose, 34, from Staffordshire; and Marco Pitzettu, 25, from Derbyshire, were convicted at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday. Sentencing is set for 17 July.

According to Counter Terrorism Policing North East, the men were “intent on carrying out a violent attack.” Investigators said the trio had formed an online group that “idolised the Nazi regime.”

The court heard that Stewart, identified as the group’s leader, had discussed torturing a Muslim religious leader using what he called an “information extraction kit” that included a blowtorch, pliers, bleach, a syringe, and other tools.

In messages on Telegram, Stewart described torturing victims, saying that “nothing loosened up people like seeing a syringe filled with bleach.” He also referenced establishing a “new einsatzgruppe” — a chilling nod to Nazi SS death squads.

The group, who had never met in person and only communicated online, had stockpiled more than 200 weapons, including machetes, swords, hunting knives, and crossbows. Searches of their homes revealed the weapon caches.

Ringrose had even begun constructing a 3D-printed semi-automatic firearm, which authorities said would have been a “lethal weapon.”

The trio also identified potential targets, including mosques, Islamic education centers, and synagogues. According to the prosecution, they were preparing for what they believed to be an impending race war.

They were arrested after security services assessed the threat level as imminent. The group had been infiltrated by an undercover officer, which led to their arrests and charges.

Det Chief Supt James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said the men attempted to downplay their actions by calling it “just harmless chat.”

“These men had bonded over extreme racial prejudice. They idolised the Nazi regime, they glorified mass killing.”

“They’ve physically amassed weapons, they’ve constructed a 3D-printed firearm and they were trying to identify potential targets. This was far more than fantasy. This was something that could have very easily moved into the real world,” he said.

All three were convicted of preparing acts of terrorism and collecting information likely to be useful for committing terrorist acts. Additionally, Ringrose was found guilty of manufacturing a prohibited weapon, and Pitzettu had earlier pleaded guilty to obtaining an illegal stun gun.

(BBC)