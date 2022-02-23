The existence of the Sultan Bello Hall of residence of the University of Ibadan (UI) has been attributed to its strong foundation and structure, as well as the cooperation of the past and present students’ executive bodies as well as hall wardens, dean of students and the vice chancellors.

Current hall warden, Dr Oyediran Oyebola, stated this at the flag-off ceremony heralding the 60th anniversary celebration of the hall held at the university recently.

He said the hall would have deteriorated like others, but for the efforts of the current management of the institution which is working hard to support the hall to reach greater heights.

He noted that since its establishment in 1962, the hall had faithfully served as a peaceful abode to students allocated to the hall.

“I must commend especially the support of the Muslim ummah of the University of Ibadan, led by the Chief Imam, Professor Abdul-Rahman Oloyede, and all other friends of the hall who have contributed to the peace and development being enjoyed in the hall.

“We desire more for a better Sultan Bello Hall,” he said.

While acknowledging the key role and unflinching interest being demonstrated by the alumni of the hall, he stated that “the hall is blessed with great number of alumni who are thriving exceedingly well in the society, and we have a number of them here present to prove their support for the hall.

“We receive support from them and in fact, the need for the flag-off meeting came during a Zoom meeting with the alumni hosted by (the immediate past vice chancellor of the university, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, who is also an alumnus of Sultan Bello Hall.”

He called on the management of the institution, alumni and friends of the hall to seize the opportunity of the six-month period earmarked for the celebration to give the aging but structurally sound hall a facelift.

“It our desire that our alumni will come to the aid of the hall and build ‘walls of remembrance’ by undertaking projects to commemorate the 60th anniversary.

“The support of ‘Sultanate,’ friends and well-wishers of the hall is also much needed,” Oyebola said.

He identified areas where urgent attention is needed in the hall to include the provision of more rooms for ‘bellites’, facelift of the Bello Hall gate, among others.

Others are construction and equipment of administration block, replacement of wooden bunks with iron bunks in all rooms, fixing of street light in dark areas (in and out) of the hall, resuscitation of inverter system for the entire hall and fixing of the toilets and improvement of washing area, as well as supply of more chairs for use in the reading room, among others.