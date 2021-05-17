UI Senate extends appointment of acting VC for another six months

The Senate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has recommended to the Governing Council the appointment of Professor Adebola Ekanola as acting Vice Chancellor for another term of six months.

Ekanola, a Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), was appointed acting Vice-Chancellor on December 1, 2020, following an impasse in the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor.

The Act setting up the university provides that an acting VC should hold office for a term of six months which expires on May 30.

The university’s Director of Communications, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday.

Oladejo said he was not aware of anybody opposing the reappointment of Ekanola, as every member of the Senate was at the meeting where the decision was reached on Monday.

“I am only interested in the decision of the Senate of the university, not about speculations.

“Individuals at the Senate meeting had the opportunity to canvass for the position today, how come those speculating didn’t win there?

“Everybody talked and canvassed their opinions there and it was agreed that Ekanola should be reappointed,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… UI Senate extends appointment of acting VC for another six months ; UI Senate extends appointment of acting VC for another six months ; UI Senate extends appointment of acting VC for another six months ; UI Senate extends appointment of acting VC for another six months.