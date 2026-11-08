UI marks 25th anniversary of Wale Ogunyemi’s passing

THE University of Ibadan will celebrate the life and work of dramatist and actor Chief Wale Ogunyemi in December, marking 25 years since his passing.

The Institute of African Studies and the Department of Theatre Arts at the university are working with Ogunyemi’s family to host a three-day programme from December 15 to 17. The event will revisit the legacy of a writer whose plays explored both historical and contemporary themes.

Ogunyemi died in December 2001 at the age of 62.

Renowned poet Professor Niyi Osundare described him as a “community writer,” recognising his connection to the experiences, traditions, and concerns of everyday people.

He created a large body of work for stage, radio, and television, making him a distinctive voice in Nigerian theatre. Some of his publications include: ‘Queen Amina of Zazzau’, ‘The Vow’, ‘Obaluaye’, ‘Eshu Elegbara’ and ‘Langbodo’, from D.O. Fagunwa and Professor Wole Soyinka’s ‘The Forest of a Thousand Demons’. The play was also Nigeria’s entry at FESTAC ’77.

The commemorations will begin on December 15 with an exhibition at the Institute of African Studies, where Ogunyemi worked until he retired. The display will feature his books, photographs, and personal artefacts, giving visitors a look into his creative life and theatre work.

A highlight of the celebrations will be performances of ‘Eniyan’, one of Ogunyemi’s most thoughtful plays, known for its rich music and theatrical spectacle. The production will run during the three-day programme at the Wole Soyinka Arts Theatre, University of Ibadan.

On December 16, academics and theatre professionals will hold a panel discussion about Ogunyemi’s writings, artistic contributions, and lasting impact on Nigerian theatre.

The programme will end on December 17 with a thanksgiving service and a reception hosted by the family.

Ogunyemi’s influence is evident in the many performers and theatre professionals he mentored. Some of those he guided are now well-known actors and actresses in Nollywood, Nigeria’s growing film industry.

His dedication to theatre also influenced his family. Several of his children graduated in theatre, continuing the connection to the field he devoted much of his life to.

The anniversary is a chance to remember a prolific playwright and actor, and to reflect on the place of his work in Nigeria’s cultural history. It also highlights the ongoing importance of a theatre tradition rooted in community, history, and the complexities of human experience.