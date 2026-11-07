Hunger: I’m still cleaning up the mess created by Atiku, others — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has blamed former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and other past political leaders for Nigeria’s current challenges, saying his administration is still working to address problems created by previous governments.

The president made the remarks on Saturday during the Rainbow Coalition presidential rally in Rivers State, where he responded to criticism of his administration over hunger and the country’s economic situation.

Tinubu argued that some of those speaking about hunger were part of the political leadership responsible for the problems he inherited.

He specifically questioned how Atiku established a private university while serving as vice-president under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, alleging that public resources were used to fund the institution.

“Those people talking about hunger, I’m cleaning up the mess they created. Atiku was one of them. Ask him how he built a university while in office as Vice-President in charge of our economy. Who built the university for him? It was your money. It was your effort. He is a man without the moral integrity, attitude, and ethics for the office.”

Tinubu’s latest criticism came a day after he took aim at another presidential candidate, Peter Obi, questioning his leadership record during his tenure as governor of Anambra State.

Speaking at a rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, the president compared Obi’s handling of erosion challenges in Anambra with his own record in Lagos, where he said he confronted the challenges posed by the Atlantic Ocean.

Tinubu also questioned Obi’s ability to manage political affairs, citing disagreements within his party as part of his criticism.

The president urged his supporters to remain committed to his administration’s agenda, expressing confidence that his government would address poverty, ignorance and economic decline.