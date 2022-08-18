UCH ranked top on ethics, anti-corruption values

THE Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation says its ranking of tertiary health institutions in the country within a period of sixteen months had ranked University College Hospital (UCH) as the most ethically responsible and least corrupt institution in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of the Centre, Prince Musa Yakubu, at a meeting with the hospital’s management staff, led by UCH’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, said over 50 tertiary health institutions in the country, within a period of 16 months, were ranked and following extensive whistleblowing research, the UCH ranked top.

He added: “On five occasions, we have sent three whistleblowers into this institution and where they needed to subject some staff to interaction as normal visitors, they have done it. Our investigations revealed that the University College Hospital is Servicom compliant.

“Some other thematic areas we considered include staff discipline, contract award/bidding process, emotional intelligence of the managing officers, and time management. We have operated in Nigeria for 15 years and this is the first time we are convinced that this organisation complies with corporate ethics and integrity.”

At the occasion, Prof Jesse Otegbayo was also decorated with the Integrity Icon of Nigeria (IION) award, while the other members of the team, including Chairman, Medical Advisor Committee, Dr Abiodun Moshood Adeoye; Director of Administration, Mr Stephen Olubusayo Oladejo; and Director of Finance and Accounts, Mrs Julianah Oluwayemisi Matthew, received the Professional Ethics Compliance award. Meanwhile, the Hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Toye Akinrinlola, bagged the Workplace Ethics Ambassadors Award.

Professor Otegbayo said that many organisations before now had wanted to give awards to the hospital but were declined but accepted by the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation after the organization was investigated and found credible and their due diligence in investigating and ranking many public health institutions across the country.

Acknowledging the achievements of the hospital’s staff and management, he said the hospital was last year awarded by the Federal government as the best public health institution in Nigeria and in 2019 awarded excellence as a public health institution.

Professor Otegbayo said the award will further ginger the hospital to do better under his leadership.

adding, “we have our deficiencies like any other institution that we are working on them; we are aiming for the better and to move the institution forward to a higher pedestrian than we met it.”