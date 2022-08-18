Reddington hospital unveils bodycare plastic surgery clinic

AHEAD of an official launch, The Reddington Hospital Group has announced that it has established a Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic at the Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The new centre, the result of a collaboration between the Reddington Hospital Group and Abuja Plastics, a renowned plastic surgery centre in Nigeria with an impeccable safety record and unrivalled expertise, is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The Chief Operating Officer of Reddington Hospital, Mr Emmanuel Matthews, speaking at a media briefing at the Reddington Hospital Group headquarters in Lagos, said the Bodycare Centre is in response to the yearnings of discerning members of the public for a professional, affordable, high quality and world-class plastic surgery clinic in the country.

The Medical Director of Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic and Founder of Abuja Plastics, Dr Stanley Okoro, said the cutting-edge medical technology and very qualified staff currently at Reddington Hospital provide a perfect synergy between Reddington and Abuja Plastics to make the Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic a plastic surgery destination for Nigeria, Africa and the world.

Dr Okoro has flourishing plastic surgery clinics in Nigeria and the USA, and has extensive experience in all areas of plastic surgery. He has won many global awards.

Speaking on plastic surgery, Dr Okoro says it is safe if done by a team of professionals in the right environment, it is a worthy procedure.

A key member of the Bodycare team and an experienced plastic surgeon from Minnesota, USA, Dr Jennifer Cameron, said the body care centre will offer an extensive range of aesthetic plastic surgery procedures, including face lifts, eyelid surgery and breast augmentation, reductions, and many others including procedures for men such as tummy tuck and waist reduction.

The Bodycare team will also provide remedial plastic surgical services as well as reconstructive services, providing solutions for congenital defects such as cleft palate, dealing with the victims of burn injuries, and providing other specialist plastic surgical procedure.

According to Okoro, there is no need to travel overseas for excellence in cosmetic or reconstructive plastic surgery as the services are very well provided at the Reddington Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic.

The Reddington Group which is internationally accredited, is known for pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare in Nigeria, including the first digital cardiac catheterisation facility, the first angioplasty and stent operation to be performed, and the first closure of a hole in the heart in a child using non-surgical modern technology.

The Group has also established a reputation for being at the forefront of advances in the use of medical technology.

On three occasions, it has been awarded Best Private Provider in the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards and the Nightingale Merit Award for Excellence in Nursing Care Delivery.