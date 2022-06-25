UATH commends outstanding public healthcare workers for heroic performance

The Head of Department, Human Resources, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Adeyemi Adeniran commended all public healthcare workers for their heroic performance in development of health care in Nigeria.

Adeniran gave the commendation while speaking at the maiden edition of the Dr Aminu Magashi Heroic Annual Health Award organized by Africa Health Budget Network(AHBN) and the Heroic Discovery and Community Development Centre (HEDCODEC) and the African Health Budget Network.

June 23 is observed as United Nations Public Service Day to appreciate the value of public institutions and public servants.

The day highlights the contribution and role of public service in the development of all sectors around the world as well as encourages youths to pursue their careers in the public sector.

The United Nations conducts a public service awards ceremony on the day to honour the contributions of public service institutions around the world.

Adeniran said expressing gratitude to healthcare workers did not have to cost anything adding that their dedication, commitment and courage deserve public deepest gratitude and admiration.

“Let us not forget, healthcare workers dedicate their lives to caring for others. They often work long hours and are exposed to all sorts of potentially harmful viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms.”

“They risk their own health to improve and maintain the health of others. While this is a noble cause, the outbreak of COVID-19 has proven that the health of healthcare workers is vitally important.”

The Coordinator of AHBN and the Founder of the Aminu Magashi Heroic Annual Health Award, Dr Aminu Magashi also said healthcare workers in Nigeria deserve recognition for their service to humanity.





Magashi further said the COVID-19 pandemic had been difficult for everyone, but particularly more difficult for healthcare workers.

“For healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic, the experience is and continues to be traumatic.

“In the beginning, they faced the unknown of a new disease and over time had to treat patients through various surges in infection across the nation.”

Magashi said the country was faced with local and global public health challenges as he called on Nigerians to stand in solidarity with healthcare workers, as the world was still reeling under the pandemic.

“They have been putting their lives at risk to fight the virus, and all countries and organisations must work together to recognise healthcare workers.”

“There was a lot of complexity in delivering health care; a lot of moving parts that had to come together to make it happen.

“Health workers who are trained and deployed where they are needed most were at the centre of it all.”

“If we do not have the right people in place, no amount of product will help us succeed in the heat of the pandemic.”

“The laboratory technicians, IT professionals, drivers, cleaners, advocates, clinicians, they are all health workers, and they are all essential. We need to invest in them.” He emphasized.

The Executive Director, of HEDCODEC, Kabir Abddulsalam, explained that the award was instituted to celebrate and encourage the most outstanding frontline healthcare workers.

“We focus on healthcare workers within Bwari and Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory.

“For this maiden edition, out of 52 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in Bwari and 33 in Gwagwalada, we randomly selected three each.

“After our advocacy, we submitted awareness letters to the facilities for participation.

“We received a total of 64 entries for five categories from six facilities in Gwagwalada and Bwari area council.

“About 38 healthcare providers were shortlisted; which was later scaled down to 25 finalists after rigorous scrutiny by the editorial committee.”

The most most friendly staff award was won by Mrs Hadiza Usman from Old Kutunku PHC, Gwagwalada and Mrs Hannatu Uthman of Sabon Gari PHC, Bwari among other awardees.

